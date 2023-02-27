 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deadline Extended: EPFO members can apply for enhanced pension benefits till this date

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

A new process was introduced by EPFO last week, which allows both employees and their employers to apply together for an increased pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).

Eligible members can apply jointly with their employers for an enhanced pension till May 3 through the unified members' portal of the EPFO retirement fund body.  Previously, there were concerns that March 3, 2023 was the final deadline for opting for a higher pension.

The URL on the EPFO unified members' portal activated recently shows clearly that the last date for availing the option of higher pension is May 3, 2023.

Earlier, the Supreme Court in its order on November 4, 2022 had mandated the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to provide four months to all eligible members to opt for higher pension.