Coming soon: Wider mandate for UPI to facilitate investments

Moneycontrol PF Team
Dec 08, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said UPI will soon allow single-block-and-multiple debit functionality. Investments in the capital markets and mutual funds are set to be among the bigger beneficiaries

Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the popular tool to transfer money instantaneously between bank accounts, is set to penetrate our lives more in the days to come.

In his monetary policy review speech on December 7, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said the single-block-and-single debit functionality in UPI will now be enhanced to facilitate multiple debits.

What did the RBI announce?

To be sure, UPI has been around since 2016 and is already used by investors. The governor’s announcement aims to make UPI friendlier.

The enhancement to single-block-and-multiple debit functionality will allow a customer to block a certain amount of money in favour of a merchant and sign a payment mandate that allows the merchant to collect the money for specified purposes when required.

An individual can now earmark money for an e-commerce merchant and after shopping, the e-commerce portal can debit the billed amount from the blocked money. This functionality will make transfer of funds easier for e-commerce, bill payments and investments in securities.