Budget 2023 | Buybacks should be taxable in the hands of existing shareholders

Naveen Wadhwa & Rachit Sharma
Jan 30, 2023 / 06:42 AM IST

Although a lower number of shareholders tender their shares and take exit (partially or fully) from the company, it adversely impacts the interest of other shareholders.

Imagine you’re at a restaurant for lunch. After finishing, you are told to pay a portion of the bill for other guests eating at the restaurant. This is an unexpected and unfair situation, and you would likely choose not to return to that restaurant and instead seek out one with more reasonable practices. This analogy can explain the disadvantage to shareholders when a company announces a buyback of shares and pays tax on the distributed income.

When a domestic company buys its shares back from the public, it has to pay a tax of 23.296 percent on the distributed income. The distributed income is the difference between the amount paid by the company to buy back the shares and the amount it received when the shares were originally issued.

Although a lower number of shareholders tender their shares and take exit (partially or fully) from the company, it adversely impacts the interest of other shareholders. The company will have to use its own funds to pay taxes on the distributed income, reducing the overall value of the remaining shareholders’ investments.

