Budget 2023: Easy reforms to bring more household money into capital markets

Jiju Vidyadharan
Jan 27, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

Financialisation of household savings can be speeded up in this Budget by rationalising capital gains tax, giving more tax sops to mutual funds, and incentivising distribution.

Indians have traditionally invested in fixed-income instruments which is gradually changing with the adoption of capital market product

The government has a chance this Union Budget to speed up financialisation of household savings and channelling of monies into the capital market through the managed investments industry.

Recent years have seen Indian households increasingly moving from traditional asset classes, such as real estate and valuables (mainly physical gold), to financial asset classes, like mutual funds (MFs).

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the share of financial savings increased to 52 percent in fiscal 2021 from 45 percent in fiscal 2016, while that of physical savings fell to 48 percent from 55 percent.

These financialised savings are increasingly being invested in capital market products such as MFs. Indeed, the share of MFs in the gross household financial savings pie increased to nearly 10 percent in March 2022 from ~7 percent in June 2018, while the share of insurance funds rose to ~24 percent from ~20 percent.