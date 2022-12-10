Peak hour flights to be reduced to prevent chaos at Delhi airport; additional screening systems planned

A reduction in the number of flights operated at peak hours, and the installation of additional screening systems are among the measures being planned to prevent chaos at the Delhi airport.

The measures are part of the four-point action plan which was issued on December 10 by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), after consulting with the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

As per the plan, the current strength of 14 X-ray screening systems will be enhanced by two additional units, taking the total number of screening systems to 16.

"Debunching of flights" is also one of the four key measures, with MoCA and DIAL noting that they would work with the airlines to progressively reduce the peak hour departures to 14.

The action plan also includes the demolition of the reserved lounge and adding one more automatic tray return system (ATRS) machine and two standard x-ray machines.

Furthermore, two entry points - Gate 1A and Gate 8B - will be converted for passenger usage in a bid to address the surge in travellers' footfall.

Notably, terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has been witness to the some of most chaotic scenes over the past few days. The disorder is being attributed to the unprecedented surge in winter travel. Apart from Delhi, an increase in congestion has also been seen at some of the other major airports in the country, including Mumbai. On December 7, Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told reporters that he has asked the security agency CISF and the airport authorities to appropriately manage the peak hour rush by deploying an adequate amount of manpower. "Held a detailed discussion with heads of all major Indian airports, CISF and Immigration officials on capacities deployed and those required at every point to process domestic and international passengers smoothly through the peak travel season," news agency ANI had quoted the minister as saying.

