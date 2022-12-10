 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Peak hour flights to be reduced to prevent chaos at Delhi airport; additional screening systems planned

Dec 10, 2022 / 09:59 PM IST

The measures are part of the four-point action plan which was issued on December 10 by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, after consulting with the Delhi International Airport Ltd.

A reduction in the number of flights operated at peak hours, and the installation of additional screening systems are among the measures being planned to prevent chaos at the Delhi airport.

The measures are part of the four-point action plan which was issued on December 10 by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), after consulting with the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

As per the plan, the current strength of 14 X-ray screening systems will be enhanced by two additional units, taking the total number of screening systems to 16.

"Debunching of flights" is also one of the four key measures, with MoCA and DIAL noting that they would work with the airlines to progressively reduce the peak hour departures to 14.

The action plan also includes the demolition of the reserved lounge and adding one more automatic tray return system (ATRS) machine and two standard x-ray machines.

Furthermore, two entry points - Gate 1A and Gate 8B - will be converted for passenger usage in a bid to address the surge in travellers' footfall.