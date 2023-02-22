 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pakistan has to do more to ensure foundation for strong growth: IMF MD Georgieva

PTI
Feb 22, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

Pakistan, which is in dire need of funds as it battles a wrenching economic crisis, has received financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the past and is presently in discussions with the organisation to resume its loan programme.

Pakistan has to do more to ensure that the foundation for strong growth is in place, taxes are collected and are fairly distributed, and those who have more, pay more, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said, as the cash-starved country is engaged in "tough" talks for a bailout with the global lender to tide over the worsening economic crisis.

An agreement on the ninth review of the programme would release over USD 1.1 billion. A resumption of the IMF programme would also unlock other avenues of funding for Pakistan.

Georgieva emphasised that the IMF has made "good progress" in its talks with Pakistan.