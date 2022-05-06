Over 30 lakh consumers avail 100% power subsidy in Delhi: Report

As many as 30, 39,766 domestic consumers who use upto 200 units of electricity per month currently get 100 percent power subsidy in Delhi, according to a report by The Times of India.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that from October 1, the Delhi government will provide subsidies on electricity to consumers who opt for the scheme. A total of 47,11,716 families will benefit from the subsidy, according to the state government.

The consumers in the national capital at present get "zero" power bill up to 200 units of electricity and a subsidy of Rs 800 on consuming 201 to 400 units of power per month.

"The Delhi government will now ask people whether they want to avail subsidy on electricity. From October 1, only those consumers who opt for it will be provided the subsidy," Kejriwal said during an online briefing.

Further, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab too has said it will roll out its scheme of providing free electricity up to 300 units for every household from July 1.