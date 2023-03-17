 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opposition MPs write to President Murmu for action against social media trolling of CJI Chandrachud

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 07:21 PM IST

In a letter to the President, the Congress' Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha termed such online trolling a "brazen case of interference with the course of justice" and has called for immediate action against the culprits.

Several Opposition MPs have petitioned President Droupadi Murmu for immediate action over social media trolling of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud while he was deliberating on a case related to the governor's role in Maharashtra during the last government formation.

Tankha was supported by several opposition MPs, including Congress' Digvijaya Singh, Pramod Tiwari, Shaktisinh Gohil, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Amee Yajnik, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shiv Sena(UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi, AAP's Raghav Chadha, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav and Jaya Bachchan.

A copy of the complaint has also been sent to the Minister of Law, Minister of IT and the Police Commissioner of Delhi. In a similar complaint to the Attorney General of India, Tankha has demanded strict action against those accused of trolling.