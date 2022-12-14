 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opposition evolves joint strategy on Indo-China conflict issue at meeting in parliament

Dec 14, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

Several opposition parties are seeking answers from the government on the Chinese transgressions along the border and moved adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament, demanding an urgent discussion on the issue.

Leaders of several opposition parties on Wednesday met in Parliament House complex and decided to take on the government unitedly on the India-China border issue and are likely to issue a joint statement.

Leaders of 17 opposition parties -- the Congress, RJD, DMK, CPI, CPI-M, AAP, Samajwadi Party, JDU, NCP, Shiv Sena, Kerala Congress, National Conference, AIUDF, RLD, MDMK, VCK and KCM -- met in the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, and decided to corner the government on the border issue.

The TMC was, however, not present at the meeting.

It was decided to stage a walkout in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in case the government did not agree to their demand for an urgent discussion.

Leaders of the opposition parties also staged a walkout in both houses.