Download App
OneWeb offering can match mobile service rates in western nations, not India tariff: Mittal

Mar 26, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

Sharing details of OneWeb launch and services, Mittal said that the services will be affordable and at par with that of mobile rates if a community of 30-40 homes in a village use it.

Satellite communication service provider OneWeb is able to match mobile services rates of western countries but its prices can't be at par with the "extremely low" tariff in India, company's executive chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said on Sunday.

However, the services will cost more for individual use in India compared to existing mobile services plans.

"If you ask me, can the pricing of satellite communication be at par with mobile tariffs? Whatever is currently available in the Western world, it can be done today. What is available in India for 2 and 2.5 dollars a month? No, because that is a pricing which is extremely low," Mitttal said.