Ola Electric opens 14 new experience centres in 11 cities

Ola Electric has inaugurated 14 new Experience Centres across eleven cities in the Indian market. The brand, aiming to expand its D2C reach, has set a target of opening 200 outlets by the end of 2022. Presently, it has over 50 such experience centres across the country.

Ola Electric opened three Experience Centres in Bangalore, two in Pune and one each in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kota, Nagpur, Ranchi and Vadodara. Through these centres, the potential buyers can have a first hand look at Ola’s EV technology and gather any information regarding the vehicles. They also enable customers to avail test rides of the S1 and S1 Pro. In addition, details on financing options on Ola electric scooter purchase can be accessed from here.

Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric said, “EV enthusiasts are absolutely loving the holistic experience that Ola Experience Centres offer by serving as go-to places for them to touch and feel our products, clarify their queries, and avail support both before and after purchase. To ensure that more and more people get to experience our products in the most immersive way possible, we are rapidly increasing our offline footprint across the country with an aim to open a total of 200 of these centres by the end of this year.”

Ola Electric experience centres also work as one-stop destinations for all the post sales care and maintenance of the company scooters. These electric scooters come with a host of modern features such as Music Playback, Navigation, Companion App, and Reverse Mode, with an exception of the Eco mode in the S1 Pro. The company has extended the festive season offers, announced last month during Diwali, till 31st December, 2022. Customers can buy the Ola S1 Pro for a discount of upto Rs 10,000 with an assured 7-day delivery through select experience centers.

Ola Electric has provided over 1 lakh customer test rides pan-India through its Experience Centres.