Oil to retain largest share of energy mix until 2045: OPEC

Shubhangi Mathur
Feb 07, 2023 / 09:33 PM IST

Share of oil in the energy mix will drop to 29 percent by 2045 from 31 percent in 2021, said Ayed S Al-Qahtani of OPEC.

Oil will retain the largest share of the energy mix until 2045 despite a decrease in its share, said Ayed S Al-Qahtani, Director, Research Division, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on February 7 at the India Energy Week 2023.

“Oil will still dominate the energy mix. However, we will see a drop in the share of oil from 31 percent in 2021 to 29 percent in 2045. Of course, both of them (natural gas and renewables) will increase at the expense of coal,” said Al-Qahtani.

The remarks by the OPEC official come at a time when India is focusing on an energy transition to meet its net-zero targets by 2070.

Natural gas share in the energy mix will increase to 24 percent by 2045 while the share of renewables will rise to 11 percent, he added.