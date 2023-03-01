NSE gets Sebi nod to launch WTI crude oil, natural gas futures contracts

The National Stock Exchange on Wednesday said it has received approval from markets regulator Sebi to launch the rupee-denominated NYMEX WTI crude oil and natural gas futures contracts in its commodity derivatives segment.

The launch date for these contracts will be announced soon, NSE said in a release.

Last month, the exchange signed a data licensing agreement with CME Group. The pact allows the bourse to list, trade and settle rupee-denominated NYMEX WTI crude oil and natural gas derivatives contracts on its platform.

The addition of these contracts will expand NSE's product offering in the energy basket as well as its overall commodity segment. These contracts are designed to provide the market participants with a more efficient way to manage their price risk, the release said..

Nymex WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas (Henry Hub) contracts are amongst the worlds most traded commodity derivatives contracts generating interest from across the globe. The contracts would provide the market participants with an efficient avenue to hedge their price risk and meet their trading objectives, Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer of NSE, said.

PTI