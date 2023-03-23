 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NSE, BSE to put Adani Power under short term ASM again

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 07:06 AM IST

Leading bourses NSE and BSE on Wednesday said they will include Adani Power under the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework from Thursday.

Adani Power is shortlisted in short-term ASM framework Stage-I effective March 23, according to separate circulars available on the exchanges.

The move also comes close on the heels of the two exchanges moving Adani group stocks -- Adani Green Energy and NDTV -- from the second stage of the long-term ASM framework to Stage I on Monday.

Interestingly, both the exchanges had put Adani Power along with Adani Enterprises and Adani Wilmar under short-term ASM on March 8. However, these three stocks were excluded from the short-term ASM framework on March 17.