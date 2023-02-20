 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Noted economist Nouriel Roubini doesn't see weaker rupee as a challenge for India

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

Noted economist Nouriel Roubini doesn't see weakness in rupee as a negative for India's economy. He said that the gradually falling currency may not lead to imported inflation because some of the energy imports are from Russia at discounted prices and benefits of slightly weaker currency (in terms of export boost) may outperform concerns of imported inflation.

Roubini, professor emeritus at Stern School of Business, New York, spoke to ETNOW on India's growth potential and opportunities due to capital moving out of China.

He said friendshoring is a huge opportunity for India as it emerges as an alternative for global capital flowing out of China. He lauded India for policy choices like GST that have unified Indian market and reduced friction and reduced logistics cost.

Roubini said India is on the right track in creating physical infrastructure to capture share of global capital flowing out of China.