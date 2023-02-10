Not Facebook or YouTube, govt has blocked content on Twitter most in last 3 years: MeitY data

Over the last three years, from 2020 to 2022, data provided by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) showed that out of all social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, etc, content on Twitter was blocked the most.

While responding to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, Ministry of IT and Electronics provided data, which showed that in 2020, 3,417 links of posts and accounts were blocked on Twitter under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000.

In contrast, only 1,743 such links were blocked on Facebook, 809 links on YouTube, 451 on other platforms and 355 posts on Instagram in 2022. Data of 2020 and 2021 also showed a similar trend.

Figure shows the number of links which includes posts and accounts that were directed to be blocked by MeitY | Source: Government data

Moneycontrol News