 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

No great strides forward: India Inc sports dismal track record on women's representation, salaries

Kaushal Shroff
Mar 15, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

Women directors are paid, on average, only one-third of the salaries earned by men and represent only 17 percent of the board across indices.

Women directors on the board are significantly underpaid, compared to male directors. (Representative image)

The world celebrated March 8 as International Women's Day, and not one to miss a beat, India Inc stepped up to the pedestal and celebrated the day in full force.

However, there is data to bolster the belief that these celebrations might be a superficial dressing that covers up the grimy reality of the woeful track record of women within India Inc, be it in terms of pay or in terms of presence on the board of directors.

Currently, women directors make up only 17 percent of board members, as per data compiled by investment portal Trendlyne.com.