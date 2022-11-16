 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No anxiety over likely disruption of Russian oil supply to India: Hardeep Singh Puri

Shubhangi Mathur
Nov 16, 2022 / 10:40 PM IST

The minister says the government feels no pressure over the proposed price cap on Russian oil. He expresses confidence that the issues related to Gazprom will be resolved soon

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said the government feels no pressure regarding the supply of Russian oil to India if the proposed price cap by G7, the group of seven advanced economies, is implemented.

“Narendra Modi government feels no pressure,” the minister said, responding to a query on whether India is concerned about the shipping of Russian oil to the country once the price cap is imposed on oil exports from Russia.

Puri added that he had no “anxiety” on the matter.

On September 2, the G7 countries agreed to the future implementation of a price cap on oil exports from Russia to limit its largest source of income.

According to the G7 decision, transportation services such as shipping and insurance will be allowed for oil exports from Russia only if oil is purchased below or at the price cap. The G7 plans to introduce the price cap on December 5.

Moscow had responded by saying that it would stop selling oil to countries that impose a price cap on Russian oil, destabilising global oil markets.