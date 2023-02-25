 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Nigeria to choose president amid national bank note crisis

Associated Press
Feb 25, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

The full impact of Nigeria’s currency crisis on Saturday’s election was not immediately clear, though officials said they’d been able to get much of the money the government needed to carry out the vote.

ABUJA, Nigeria: Voters in Nigeria are casting ballots Saturday to choose a new president as Africa’s most populous struggles with a national bank note shortage that some observers fear will result in a lower-than-expected turnout.

The presidential and parliamentary elections come amid fears of violence, from Islamic militants in the north to separatists in the south, though officials stressed that this year’s vote would not be postponed as the last two presidential elections were.

Out of the field of 18 presidential candidates, three front-runners have emerged in recent weeks: the ruling party candidate, the main opposition party candidate and a third party challenger who has drawn strong support from younger voters. But whether those supporters would show up in force at the polling stations remained unclear as Nigerians have waited hours in line at banks across the country this past week in search of money.

The vote is being carefully watched as Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and one of the continent’s top oil producers. By 2050, the U.N. estimates that Nigeria will tie with the United States as the third most populous nation in the world after India and China.