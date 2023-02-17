 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NHAI InvIT looks to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore from third tranche of road assets

Yaruqhullah Khan
Feb 17, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

The NHIT, the infrastructure investment trust of the National Highways Authority of India, will take possession of the six road assets by March.

The National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT) is looking to raise around Rs 7,500 crore to Rs 8,000 crore by monetizing the next tranche of six road assets, multiple sources said.

The NHIT which is the infrastructure investment trust of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will take possession of the six road assets by March, a senior government official said.

The NHIT will take possession of roads including the Gwalior-Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) of length 125.38 km, Chichira-Kharagpur (West Bengal) of length 56.12 km, and Orai-Bara (Uttar Pradesh) of length 125.806 km by March.

Roads in Rewa-Katni-Jabalpur-Lakhnadon (Madhya Pradesh) of length 306.337 km, Kachugaon-Rakhaldubi Bus Junction (Assam) of length 62.671 km, and Rakhaldubi Bus Junction to Kaljhar (Assam) of length 51.5 km will be given to the NHIT for monetization.