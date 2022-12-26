 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

New unicorns halve in 2022 as startup ecosystem faces funding winter

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Dec 26, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

Compared to last year's total of 542, only 244 new unicorns have been created globally so far in 2022, while only 23 new unicorns have been minted in India this year, compared to 44 in 2021.

(Image: Shutterstock)

There is very little known about unicorns. So it's impossible to say whether these mythical creatures like or dislike winter. But their namesakes, or VC-funded startups valued at more than a billion dollars, despise winters.

These so-called unicorns vanished this year amid a cold investment wave in global financial markets, brought on by persistently high inflation, which compelled central banks around the world to raise interest rates.

The cold wave has lasted more than nine months and is expected to worsen in 2023, implying that there will be even fewer unicorns emerging next year after the number has already been cut in half this year.

Compared to last year's total of 542, only 244 new unicorns have been created globally so far in 2022, according to data compiled by private market intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies. Compared to 44 in 2021, only 23 new unicorns were minted in India this year, according to data compiled by Moneycontrol.

To be sure, the startup ecosystem's first three months of 2022 weren't all that bad. Like last year, India got a new unicorn almost every week. Up until March, India minted as many as 14 new unicorns.