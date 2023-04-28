 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

India's top 5 IT companies added 83,906 employees in FY23, compared to 2.73 lakh in the previous year

Haripriya Suresh
Apr 28, 2023 / 03:17 PM IST

TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra have all experienced net headcount reductions during one of the quarters. Wipro and Tech Mahindra have both seen a reduction in headcount for two consecutive quarters – in Q3 and Q4.

Net additions and hiring are indicators of demand

India's top five IT companies — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra — added 83,906 employees in FY23, a 69 percent decline from the previous year's addition of 2,73,377 employees. Among the five companies, only HCLTech added new employees in each quarter of the fiscal year. The earnings season was lackluster, with mixed or muted results and cautious outlooks for the next quarter, given the prevailing macroeconomic conditions.

Net additions and hiring are indicators of demand. However, companies say that their utilisation is low and attrition is falling, which suggests that they have room to grow and do not need to hire as aggressively.

TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra have all experienced net headcount reductions during one of the quarters. Wipro and Tech Mahindra have both seen a reduction in headcount for two consecutive quarters – in Q3 and Q4.