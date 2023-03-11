 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusiness

Need for Speed: How traffic is changing homebuyers' choices in Bengaluru

Souptik Datta
Mar 11, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Experts say global cities are taking on doughnut shapes, with city centres thinning out. The impact of traffic on real estate – depreciating property capital values and soaring rents – can be seen in the shifting choices of people.

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic was back in the spotlight recently, when a newlywed groom, stuck in a jam, abandoned his bride and car and fled.
While this may be a rare instance – the bride is still looking for her husband – for residents of the southern city, navigating their way through slow-moving traffic on narrow roads is a tedious and time-consuming daily struggle.

Not surprisingly, some have decided to relocate and others have dropped plans to settle down in the city.

Rekha Rao, a former journalist, is selling her apartment in Jayamahal, about 12 minutes away from Bengaluru’s central business district, and is relocating to Mysore in June. Mysore is a smaller town located about 150 km southwest of Karnataka’s capital, with a tenth of Bengaluru’s 12 million-plus population.

The road from Jayamahal to Mekhri Circle is one of the most congested bottlenecks in Bengaluru.