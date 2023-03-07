 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCST asks Odisha govt to submit DMF fund diversion report

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

The commission issued such a direction to the state government after a team headed by its chairperson Harsh Chouhan reviewed different aspects related to socio-economic development of tribal community in Odisha.

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has asked the Odisha government to submit a detailed report within one month on the alleged diversion of funds under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

The commission was of the opinion that the funds collected under DMF was the share of the community which should be spent on them instead of being utilized in some other places.

”The commission has also taken serious view on diversion of DMF Fund in the state.