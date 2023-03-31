 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCLT initiates insolvency proceedings against Mantri Developers in Bengaluru

Souptik Datta
Mar 31, 2023 / 10:00 PM IST

In February 2022, a petition was filed against Mantri Developers by Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IHFL) after the real estate company defaulted on a loan of Rs 456.6 crore that was sanctioned by IHFL.

The National Company Law Tribunal Forum (NCLT) has approved the plea filed by Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IHFL) and has initiated insolvency proceedings against Mantri Developers, a real estate company based in Bengaluru.

Ahsan Ahmad has been appointed as the interim resolution professional for the company.

According to the order, the petition was admitted under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, as the default in payment of the financial debt was established and the default amount was above Rs 1 crore.

The bench found the present petition to be complete and ordered the initiation of insolvency proceedings against Mantri Developers Private Limited.