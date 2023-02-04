 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCLT approves ASG Hospital’s Rs 526 cr resolution plan for Vasan Eye Care

KT Jagannathan
Feb 04, 2023 / 08:24 PM IST

ASG can take over the business after paying Rs 394 crore to stakeholders, employees, and creditors within 30 days. It has to put the rest into the company by way of capex and working capital.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai, has approved the Rs 526-crore resolution plan of ASG Hospital for the Chennai-based eye care chain Vasan Health Care.

The resolution plan amount comprises a payment of Rs 394 crore to the stakeholders, employees, and creditors, and Rs 126 crore towards capex and working capital in order to revive the eye care hospital.

The plan provides for payment of dues to creditors, employees, and stakeholders within 30 days from the date of approval. The NCLT passed its order on February 3.

This clears the way for ASG to take over the business of Vasan Eye Care as soon as it pays the stakeholders, employees, and creditors.