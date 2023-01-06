 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCLT admits insolvency plea against Future Supply Chain Solution

PTI
Jan 06, 2023 / 10:30 PM IST

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has on Friday admitted the insolvency plea filed against Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (FSCSL).

Future group firm FSCSL in a regulatory filing said the Mumbai bench of NCLT has allowed the plea filed by DHL E-commerce (India) Pvt Ltd, claiming default.

"NCLT has pronounced its Order today i.e. January 05, 2023, allowing the admission of the said petition of DHL E-commerce (India) Private Limited on for default of outstanding amount payable to operational creditor," the regulatory filing said.

DHL Ecommerce has filed the plea as an operational creditor under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Besides, this FSCSL was also facing insolvency petitions filed by two other operational creditors - Best Roadways Ltd and Leap India Pvt Ltd - before the NCLT.

In November, both had served an advance intimation of filing an application against the company for their payments.