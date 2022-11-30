 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NBFCs to grow AUM 13-14% next fiscal, twice the pace seen this year - CRISIL

Jinit Parmar
Nov 30, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST

Additionally, unsecured loans, used vehicles financing and the MSME segment are expected to propel growth, CRISIL said on Wednesday

Assets under management (AUM) of major non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are expected to grow by 13-14 percent in the next fiscal, ratings agency CRISIL said on Wednesday. This will be largely driven by strong credit demand and diversification through partnerships.

“Stronger balance sheets with higher provisioning and lower leverage, receding asset-quality concerns and steadily normalising funding access provide a solid foundation for NBFCs to capitalise on credit demand,” said Gurpreet Chhatwal, Managing Director, CRISIL Ratings.

The agency noted that overall, the NBFC sector is well poised for growth in the medium term despite competition from banks. “However, geopolitical issues, sharper-than-expected increase in interest rates and inflation will bear watching,” the release said.

Sector-wise growth

In home loans, the biggest segment comprising 40-45 percent of the NBFC AUM, structural factors driving end-user housing demand are intact despite the impact of rising real estate prices and interest rates. “That should drive 13-15% growth in the segment next fiscal,” the CRISIL statement said.

Vehicle finance, the second-largest segment (20-25 percent of NBFC AUM), will grow 13-14 percent next fiscal compared with an estimated 12 percent this fiscal on the back of solid underlying-asset sales. Strong pent-up demand and new launches will continue to drive car and utility vehicle sales, it said.