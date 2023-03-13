 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SVB fallout: Nazara Tech to further diversify its cash reserves, says CEO

Vikas SN
Mar 13, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST

Diversified gaming and sports media firm Nazara Technologies plans to revisit its risk management strategy and further diversify its cash reserves, in order to avoid being impacted from incidents such as the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the United States, founder and chief executive Nitish Mittersain told Moneycontrol.

On March 12, Nazara Technologies disclosed that two of its step down subsidiaries operating in the United States - Kiddopia Inc and Mediawrkz Inc - held an cumulative cash balance of $7.75 million (about Rs 64 crore) at the crisis-hit bank. Nazara owns 51.5 percent stake in Paper Boat Apps Private Limited that fully owns Kiddopia and 33 percent stake in Datawrkz Business Solutions Private Limited that owns Mediawrkz.

"At a group level, we have almost Rs 600 crore - Rs 700 crore reserves. We usually do not have more than 10 percent exposure to a particular bank in the overall Nazara group (Nazara Technologies and its subsidiaries). What we will probably do is reduce that to maybe 5 percent threshold for further diversification," Mittersain said.

"We will also explore various avenues to see how we can strengthen our risk management strategy, which includes considering buying insurance on our bank deposits, since we don't want to be in a similar situation again," he added.