Navy Ramavat of Indira Securities predicts sustainable rebound for Nifty

Navy Vijay Ramavat, the Managing Director at Indira Securities, is optimistic about the recent rebound in the market over the past three sessions.

Ramavat believes that the market has factored in various concerns such as inflation, rate hikes, and the Adani Group fiasco, paving the way for a sustainable recovery.

During an interview with Moneycontrol at the Trader's Mela event held between March 4 and 5, Ramavat shared his opinion that in the near term, the Nifty may test 17,800-18,000 in the next two weeks. He further stated that he believes the market is headed upwards for the slightly longer term, indicating his positive outlook for the market.

The event was organized by Moneycontrol Pro in partnership with Options Bazaar and Pasi Technologies. Trader's Mela is an event management arm of Options Bazaar that enables interaction between professional and prospective traders.

Vaibhavi Ranjan