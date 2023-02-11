 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI invites EOIs for 'empanelment of forensic auditors' for MFs, AMCs, trustee companies

Feb 11, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST

The invitation of EOIs comes amid SEBI proposing to increase the role and accountability of the trustees in a bid to safeguard unitholders' interest.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on February 11 issued an advertisement, inviting expressions of interest (EOIs) for the "empanelment of forensic auditors" for mutual funds, asset management companies and trustee entities.

The auditors, after being empanelled, would be in charge of "conducting a forensic audit of MFs, its AMCs, trustee companies or board of trustees", the capital markets regulator stated in its advertisement.

The invitation of EOIs comes a day after SEBI proposed to increase the role and accountability of the trustees in a bid to safeguard unitholders' interest.

In order to have an independent review mechanism for the decisions of AMC from the perspective of the unitholders' interest across all products and services, SEBI on February 10 proposed to mandate that a "Unit Holder Protection Committee (UHPC) should be constituted by board of AMC".