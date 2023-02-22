 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian mutual funds are favouring more cash; here is why

Chandrima Sanyal
Feb 22, 2023 / 09:49 PM IST

An analysis of profit & loss data, shared by CRISIL, shows that 25 of the 42 fund houses made profits in Financial Year 2021-22, down from 28 a year earlier.

India’s mutual funds are sitting on large piles of cash. Recently, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFS) found that the cash proportion of the Assets Under Management (AUM) of India’s top 20 mutual fund houses was the highest in 25 months in January. Let us try to understand the rationale behind this trend.

Looking at the numbers

According to data compiled by MOFS, the average cash holding of the top 20 AMCs was 5.9 percent as of January-end. PPFAS MF held the maximum cash as a proportion of its AUM, at 15.6 percent, whereas Mirae Asset MF held 1 percent, which was the least.

The generally accepted normal range of cash proportion held by MFs is 1- 5 percent. However, only eight among the top 20 MF houses are currently holding cash below 5 percent of their AUM.