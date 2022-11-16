 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mutual fund transfer agency CAMS looks at mainstreaming analytics, AI: Chief Platform Officer Ravi Kethana

Nov 16, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST

Financial products in an era of tech-driven consumerism should be tailored so they are simple to understand, easy to subscribe and seamlessly integrate with partners, Kethana explained in an interview to PTI.

Working towards the goal of customer ease, India's largest mutual fund transfer agency Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS) is looking at mainstreaming analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain, says the company’s Chief Platform Officer Ravi Kethana.

Dabbling in technology comes naturally for the leading registrar and transfer agency to the Indian mutual fund industry that serves close to 69 per cent of the average assets under management.

Excerpts from the interview: Q: The pandemic accelerated the digital transformation journeys of most enterprises. What are the strategic pillars you are looking to build CAMS’ digital strategy and growth on? A: Customer centricity, single source of truth, insights, inline AI (artificial intelligence), security, and straight through processing are the key pillars of digital strategy. In the era of consumerism, financial products are to be simple to understand, easy to subscribe to provide omni channel experience to customers, and seamlessly integrate with partners.

Analytics and AI models are becoming mainstream in core platform and help our customers in making right decisions based on data and enabling risk optimised processing.

Cyber security is important to us, and we believe it must be invisible to investors and at the same time provide safe and secure digital properties. We made right investments in cyber security.