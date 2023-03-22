 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Mumbai developers shower gold coins, discounts to spur home sales on Gudi Padwa

Mehul R Thakkar
Mar 22, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Festive times will help sustain the homebuying spree in mid and luxury segments across the key markets, the real estate players feel.

Gudhi Padwa celebrations underway in Maharashtra. (File photo)

Real estate developers in Mumbai are pulling out all the stops this Gudi Padwa, offering irresistible discounts and lucrative incentives such as gold coins to entice potential homebuyers amid slowdown fears following a banking crisis in the US.

They are looking to maintain the sales momentum in the Mumbai realty market, which has seen a significant revival after the pandemic.

The Hindu New Year of Gudi Padwa, which falls on March 22 this year, is regarded by many as a promising time to purchase a home.

Sandeep Runwal, President of NAREDCO Maharashtra, said people purchase expensive gifts like gold, electronics, etc as a sign of prosperity on this auspicious occasion. "Therefore, it is also an ideal time to invest in real estate – homebuyers are keen to buy their dream home on Gudi Padwa," he said.