Most Indian companies affected by DJVU ransomware, says home ministry official

Aihik Sur
Feb 03, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST

DJVU ransomware is a file-encrypting virus that uses cryptography algorithm to lock the target's data on a computer or a whole server

The most common ransomware that are affecting Indian companies currently is DJVU or STOP ransomware, said Deepak Kumar, a senior cyber intelligence professional at the home ministry's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.

During a recent online discussion to raise awareness on trends of cybersecurity, Kumar said, "In India, maximum companies are getting attacked by DJVU/Stop ransomware. We have seen various cases of DJVU including its variants. It is very common."

DJVU ransomware is a widespread file-encrypting virus that uses cryptography algorithm to lock the victim's data on a computer or whole server.

According to Blackberry, DJVU masquerades as legitimate services or applications to fool victims. The ransomware also partners with other threat groups to give them the option to steal data at the victim's expense.