Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2023 / 07:14 AM IST

A round-up of top stories from newspapers compiled to keep you ahead of others.

1. Direct tax collection rises beyond expectations to Rs 16.61 lakh crore in 2022-23

Direct tax collection increased by 17.63 per cent to Rs 16.61 lakh crore in 2022-23, exceeding the budget’s revised estimate, provisional data released by the finance ministry has showed. It was Rs 14.12 lakh crore in 2021-22. The budget estimate for direct taxes was set at Rs 14.20 lakh crore, which was later raised to Rs 16.5 lakh crore. Provisional direct tax collection net of refunds has exceeded the initial estimate by Rs 2.41 lakh crore, or 16.97 per cent.

Why it’s important: The strong growth in direct tax revenue reflects improved business performance despite external headwinds. It would help the government meet its fiscal deficit target.

2. India’s manufacturing activity in March touch a three-month high at 56.4