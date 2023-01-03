 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 07:18 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

Supreme Court in 4-1 verdict finds no flaws in 2016 demonetization decision

The Supreme Court has upheld the central government’s decision to cancel Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes at four hours’ notice on November 8, 2016. A five-member constitution bench headed by justice Abdul Nazeer found no flaws in the decision-making processin a 4-1 ruling. The government was empowered to take the decision and due process was followed, the top court said.The court, which declined to be drawn into ruling on the economic merits of the policy, citing its lack of expertise, said enough time was given to people to exchange the currency.

Why it’s important: In her dissenting judgement, justice BV Nagarathna said the move was unlawful and should have been preceded by a parliamentary debate. The majority judgement, however, said demonetization satisfied the test of proportionality.

 

Stock markets ring in new year with rising indices in first trading session

Indian gauges logged gains on the first trading day of 2023, riding on a combination of buying in index majors, steady European markets, and a boost in sentiment after the release of macroeconomic data.Both the indices clocked nearly 0.5 per cent gains with the Sensex rising 327 points to end the session at 61,168, while the 50-share Nifty ended at 18,197, a gain of 92 points.