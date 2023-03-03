 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
More IT committee members dismiss minister's claim on nod to data protection bill

Aihik Sur
Mar 03, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

Members of the Pariamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT have dismissed Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw's claim that the committee had given an approval to the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in advance

More members of the Standing Committee on Communications and IT have come forward to dismiss Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's claim that the panel had approved the draft data protection bill in advance, before it was tabled in Parliament.

On March 2, Vaishnaw claimed that the committee had given a "big thumbs up" to the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill. Later, the same evening, Lok Sabha MP and member of the committee Karti P Chidambaram labelled Vaishnaw's claims as 'untrue'.

Now, Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar and Lok Sabha MP John Brittas, both members of the committee, have chimed into the controversy and slammed Vaishnaw's statements.

In a tweet Sircar said: "No - the IT Standing Committee has NOT cleared the Data Protection Bill. We are members -- we know." He tagged Lok Sabha MPs Mahua Moitra, John Brittas and a few others in the tweet.