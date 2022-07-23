Here are the top stories this evening:

WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency

The escalating monkeypox outbreak has prompted the World Health Organization to activate its highest alert level and declare the virus a public health emergency of global significance.

Read here to know more

ICICI Bank reports Q1FY23 earnings: Here are top five key highlights

ICICI Bank on July 23 reported strong first quarter earnings with double digit growth in bottom line on the back of lower provisions and improved asset quality. Know about the top five takeaway from the private lender's Q1FY23 earnings.

Read here to know more

Top five takeaways from Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 earnings

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on July 23 reported its April-June net profit at Rs 2,071 crore, up 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY), aided by higher loan growth and lower provisions. Here are the top five key takeaways from the bank’s Q1 earnings.

Read here to know more

Tata says Port Talbot may close without £1.5 billion from government

Indian steel giant Tata Steel Ltd. may close sites including Port Talbot unless it receives £1.5 billion ($1.8 billion) in support from the UK government, the Financial Times reported. Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Tata Group chairman, said the firm had been in talks with the government for two years over funding for Tata’s transition to greener steel production.

Read here to know more

The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

In this episode of The Week on Dalal Street, Santosh Nair and Anuj Singhal discuss the renewed sense of FOMO among investors who had been waiting for the Nifty to slip to 15,000.

Listen in to the podcast here

Akasa Air launch: The hits and misses on Day 1

Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, started accepting reservations on Friday. Within minutes of the booking engines firing up, the website froze! A good booking engine and a good mobile app are the very basics that Akasa Air should be looking at along with ensuring that it is up to date!

Read here to know more

Top news from the world of technology this week

Apple implements hiring freeze, Google Pixel 6a, Oppo Reno 8 series, Redmi K50i now in India, Snapchat on web, and more.

Read here to know more