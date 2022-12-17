 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 17, 2022 / 06:46 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

GST Council gives nod to decriminalise 3 types of offences, raises limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore

The offences which would no longer be criminalised are: "obstruction or preventing any officer in discharge of his duties"; "deliberate tempering of material evidence"; and "failure to supply the information", stated a press release.

HTC to announce Meta Quest VR competitor at CES

HTC has confirmed that it intends to launch a new AR/VR flagship headset at CES 2023. The company did not reveal any details about the headset but spoke to tech publication The Verge about what it hopes to achieve.