GST Council gives nod to decriminalise 3 types of offences, raises limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore

The offences which would no longer be criminalised are: "obstruction or preventing any officer in discharge of his duties"; "deliberate tempering of material evidence"; and "failure to supply the information", stated a press release.

HTC to announce Meta Quest VR competitor at CES

HTC has confirmed that it intends to launch a new AR/VR flagship headset at CES 2023. The company did not reveal any details about the headset but spoke to tech publication The Verge about what it hopes to achieve.

FIFA World Cup 2022 final: A look at key France players Much of the FIFA 2022 pre-final talk has revolved around whether Kylian Mbappe could upstage 7-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and cement his own legacy as the sport's premier athlete. And so far, the French striker has shown why many consider him the future "GOAT" of the sport. Angelina Jolie to quit UN special envoy role, says will remain an activist Jolie, who has been on more than 60 field assignments during her 21 years with UNHCR, said she wanted to keep working with refugees outside of the global body. Explained | Wheat, potatoes, infant formula and more - an overview of food crisis in 2022 The food market faced an unprecedented crisis in 2022 with rapid increase in prices and supply shortages of key commodities around the world. Food insecurity, which had already been on the rise since 2018, intensified with the pandemic-led disruptions. How a cocaine-smuggling cartel infiltrated the world's biggest shipping company In the summer of 2019, Claudio Bozzo, chief operating officer of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co., flew 4,000 miles from Geneva to Washington, DC, for a meeting with US Customs and Border Protection. He'd been sent by MSC's owner, a secretive 82-year-old billionaire named Gianluigi Aponte, to contain a crisis.

