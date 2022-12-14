 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

India should be able to meet fiscal deficit target for this FY; inflation is easing, FM Sitharaman says

India should be able to meet its budgeted fiscal deficit target for the current financial year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on December 14. Citing the latest inflation prints for November, Sitharman said that retail inflation has come back within the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance band while wholesale price inflation has eased to a 21-month low.

Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit | Compliance is not a burden, adherence to rules helps MF industry: SEBI member Barua

The mutual fund industry is benefited as a whole if there is a compliance with all rules and regulations rather than it being a burden, said Ananta Barua, a Whole Time Member at the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on December 14. In his keynote address at the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit, which was held today, Barua said that the mutual fund regulations are based on the principles such as disclosure or transparency, ease of investments, low cost vehicle, risk diversification, liquidity, prevention of miss-selling, avoiding conflict and aligning of incentives.