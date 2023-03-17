 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

A day of mixed feelings: Gopinathan, on resigning from TCS

"It’s a day of mixed feelings for me,” an emotional and reflective Rajesh Gopinathan said as he stepped down from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) after 22 years of service. On the evening of March 16, TCS announced that Rajesh Gopinathan will step down as CEO on September 15, and that K Krithivasan is the CEO designate as of March 16. More here

PhonePe raises another $200 mn in ongoing funding from its largest shareholder Walmart