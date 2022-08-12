HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Zydus Lifesciences: Nephrology, biosimilar scope takes focus

Anubhav Sahu   •

Valuation reasonable on the back of traction in branded business

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Zydus Lifesciences: (CMP: Rs 365, Market Cap: Rs 37,321 crore) has posted a sequential improvement in quarterly performance, led by the US, EM (emerging markets), and the consumer wellness segment though it was offset by the softness in the domestic formulation business. The domestic formulation business (29 percent of sales) declined by 3.3 percent sequentially. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the decline was 17 percent on a high base of COVID-related sales (Remdesivir etc) in the previous period. Ex-COVID, the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers