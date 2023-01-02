Zee Entertainment: Slow recovery dampens potential

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Margin under pressure Zee5 Investment up 47 percent YoY Slowest subscriber addition in the last six quarters Ad-spending recovery would determine direction Investors should wait for fresh investments Zee Entertainment (Rs 240; Market capitalisation: Rs 23,057 crore) has been seeing multiple macro headwinds in the last eight months as a weak ad-spend environment and NTO 2.0 (new tariff order) tariff freeze hindered recovery. The NTO 2.0 issue is resolved now and subscription revenue may improve in the next year, although the ad-spending outlook is still...