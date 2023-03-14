HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Will the US banking crisis have an impact on Indian banks?

Neha Dave   •

Contagion risk from SVB collapse seems less likely, but if Indian banking stocks correct, investors should accumulate the same

Before the US regulators stepped in on March 12 to backstop all SVB deposits, many startups were at the brink of closure. (Source: Reuters)
Highlights Collapse of SVB and Signature bank has turned the street jittery Policy response has been quick to avoid systemic risk Fed providing liquidity against collateral is not QE (quantitative easing) Event can adversely impact credit to the US economy, fasten the pace of economic slowdown Indian banks not impacted despite rise in yields Crises often resemble one another but each crisis is unique. The current banking sector turmoil in the US brings back the memories of bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in September 2008 that...

