Will the Paytm stock recover lost ground as loss narrows?

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong revenue growth Operating metrics improve Lending business has scaled up well Regulatory risks remain Valuation has moderated but goal post has changed The stock of Paytm (CMP: Rs 616, Mcap: Rs 40,000 crore) has risen in past couple of days as the fintech giant’s consolidated net loss narrowed in the third quarter of the current fiscal (Q3 FY23). The release of Q3 FY23 earnings performance brought some respite to the stock’s slide that has tanked 74 percent since its listing in November ’21, eroding...