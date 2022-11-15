Will LIC’s stock price recover as the insurance behemoth regains market share?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Profits soar on one-offs and accounting change Leads privates peers in top-line growth in H1 FY23 Incremental growth driven by group and non-par products Product mix improving gradually Value of new business rises, VNB margin expands Valuation pricing in all concerns Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) (CMP: Rs 657; Mcap: Rs crore) has reported a huge profit of Rs 16,635 crore for the half year ended September (H1 FY23) as against Rs 1,437 crore in the previous corresponding period (H1 FY22). The significant jump in LIC’s...