HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Will LIC’s stock price recover as the insurance behemoth regains market share?

Neha Dave   •

LIC’s stock price jumped 6 percent on Monday, following the earnings announcement. Strong top-line growth compared to private players and not the ten-fold increase in profit was the reason for the rally

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Profits soar on one-offs and accounting change Leads privates peers in top-line growth in H1 FY23 Incremental growth driven by group and non-par products Product mix improving gradually Value of new business rises, VNB margin expands  Valuation pricing in all concerns   Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) (CMP: Rs 657; Mcap: Rs crore)  has reported a huge profit of Rs 16,635 crore for the half year ended September (H1 FY23) as against Rs 1,437 crore in the previous corresponding period (H1 FY22). The significant jump in LIC’s...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers