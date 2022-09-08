Why the energy crisis in Europe may spoil the party for these sectors

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The lingering Russia-Ukraine military conflict is worsening the natural gas scenario in Europe even before the arrival of the winter season. European nations are staring at troubles both economic and political, which can have a contagion effect on multiple industries and trading partners. EU natural gas demand pattern The European Union imports 80 percent of its gas, the bulk of which used to be supplied by Russia. The region’s winter gas consumption starts rising from September- October and becomes two times the...