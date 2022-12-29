Why should investors be cautious on public sector banks despite a staggering performance in 2022?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Nifty scaled new highs in 2022 and banking stocks played a big role in boosting the index level. Banking stocks saw a strong rally in 2022 and most stocks have significantly outperformed the equity markets. While Nifty has risen 4.4 percent year-to-date (YTD), the bank Nifty has delivered a 21 percent return in the same period. The more stunning performance has been displayed by the Nifty PSU bank index, which soared by a staggering 67 percent YTD. While private banks...