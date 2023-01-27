Why is this mutual fund distributor buzzing on bourses since its listing in May last year?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong earnings in Q3 FY23 AUM growth led by organic as well as inorganic growth Acquired mutual fund assets of iFast during the quarter Product mix improves further in favour of equity assets Superior business model Valuation rich The stock of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services (CMP: Rs 1,005; Mcap: Rs 4,162 crore) had a great run on the bourses since its listing last year in May. The mutual fund distributor’s stock has more than doubled in the last 6 months and is up 62 percent...