Why is this mutual fund distributor buzzing on bourses since its listing in May last year?

Neha Dave   •

Prudent Corporate Advisory is the second largest MF distributor after NJ India among the non-banks in terms of commission earned in FY22

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund started operations on March 14 as Baroda Asset Management Company and BNP Paribas Asset Management Company’s merger finally came through after more than two years.
Highlights Strong earnings in Q3 FY23 AUM growth led by organic as well as inorganic growth Acquired mutual fund assets of iFast during the quarter Product mix improves further in favour of equity assets Superior business model Valuation rich The stock of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services (CMP: Rs 1,005; Mcap: Rs 4,162 crore) had a great run on the bourses since its listing last year in May.  The mutual fund distributor's stock has more than doubled in the last 6 months and is up 62 percent...

